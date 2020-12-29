BOSTON (AP) — Residents of two Massachusetts veterans care centers that were hit hard by the pandemic are getting vaccinated against the coronavirus.
State officials say Air Force veteran Robert Aucoin is scheduled to be the first resident of the Holyoke Soldiers’ Home vaccinated Tuesday.
World War II Army Air Corps veteran Dominic Pitella is scheduled to be the first resident of the Chelsea Soldiers’ Home to be vaccinated.
The Holyoke home had one of the deadliest outbreaks at a long-term care facility in the country. Nearly 80 residents died after contracting the virus. More than 30 residents of the Chelsea home died.
Coronavirus: Latest Headlines
- Massachusetts to vaccinate residents of veterans homes
- LIVE: Kamala Harris to receive COVID-19 vaccine
- RIDOH to provide update on the state’s COVID-19 vaccination efforts in virtual briefing
- Fauci: US taking hard look at variant of coronavirus
- ‘Help is on the way’: $600 stimulus checks should be sent out no later than Jan. 15