Massachusetts to vaccinate residents of veterans homes

FILE – This May 2018 file photo ,shows an aerial view of the Holyoke Soldiers’ Home in Holyoke, Mass. Nearly 70 residents have died from the coronavirus at the central Massachusetts home for aging veterans, as state and federal officials try to figure out what went wrong in the deadliest outbreak at a long-term care facility in the U.S. (Patrick Johnson/The Republican via AP, File)

BOSTON (AP) — Residents of two Massachusetts veterans care centers that were hit hard by the pandemic are getting vaccinated against the coronavirus.

State officials say Air Force veteran Robert Aucoin is scheduled to be the first resident of the Holyoke Soldiers’ Home vaccinated Tuesday.

World War II Army Air Corps veteran Dominic Pitella is scheduled to be the first resident of the Chelsea Soldiers’ Home to be vaccinated.

The Holyoke home had one of the deadliest outbreaks at a long-term care facility in the country. Nearly 80 residents died after contracting the virus. More than 30 residents of the Chelsea home died.