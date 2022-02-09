Massachusetts to send $500 to 500,000 low-income workers

BOSTON (AP) — Gov. Charlie Baker says Massachusetts is poised to begin distributing $500 payments to about 500,000 low-income workers.

The payments announced Tuesday are part of a COVID-19 program for essential employees that was included in a $4 billion spending plan approved by lawmakers and signed by Baker in December using federal American Rescue Plan Act dollars.

The payments, worth $250 million, will be mailed by the end of March.

Based on 2020 Massachusetts tax returns, individuals will be eligible if their income from employment was at least $12,750 and their total income put them below 300% of the federal poverty level.