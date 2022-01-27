Massachusetts to launch the use of body cameras in prisons

BOSTON (AP) — The Massachusetts Department of Correction is launching a pilot program to equip correctional officers with body cameras.

The body camera program will begin at the Souza-Baranowski Correctional Center, a maximum-security facility located in Lancaster, the Executive Office of Public Safety and Security announced Thursday in a press release.

The program is intended to help improve safety for inmates and correctional officers, and advance transparency and accountability, officials said.

“The program affords us the opportunity to explore how this technology can improve operational efficiency and enhance the value of transparency in our institutions,” Public Safety and Security Secretary Terrence Reidy said in a statement.

The program is scheduled to begin this summer. Once deployed, the body cameras are intended to add to the facility’s network of existing stationary cameras.

The state began exploring the use of body cameras several months ago.