Massachusetts to hold sales tax-free weekend in August

BOSTON (WPRI) — The annual sales tax holiday in Massachusetts will be held the weekend of August 29-30, Gov. Charlie Baker announced Tuesday.

Retail items of up to $2,500 bought for personal use will be exempt from sales tax.

Purchases made online qualify for the exemption, however, layaway sales are not eligible.

A number of items don’t qualify including meals, alcoholic beverages and tobacco or marijuana products.

Sales Tax Holiday: FAQ and full list of ineligible items (Mass.gov) »

In 2018, Baker signed a law making the tax-free weekend an annual occurrence.

“The annual sales tax holiday is an opportunity for us to support small businesses and consumers, and this year, it’s a great way to support our economy that’s been impacted by COVID-19,” he said in a news release. “This pandemic has created enormous challenges for the Commonwealth’s small businesses, and the sales tax-free weekend is one way that we can encourage more economic activity to help Main Street businesses and local economies.”

Providence

