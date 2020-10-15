Massachusetts to begin renumbering exits statewide, starting with Route 140

TAUNTON, Mass. (WPRI) — Starting next week, the Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) will start converting all of the state’s exit numbers to a milepost-based numbering system, beginning with Route 140.

MassDOT announced Thursday the work on Route 140 will begin on Oct. 18, starting in Taunton and ending in New Bedford.

This numbering method is now required by the Federal Highway Administration.

The renumbering will be typically completed overnight, from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m, according to MassDOT.

Contractors are required to complete the full interchange before moving to the next exit, MassDOT said, and signs indicating the exits’ old numbers will be placed in key locations for a minimum of two years.

The contractor will move to I-195 after Route 140 is completed, according to MassDOT.

For up-to-date information regarding the renumbering, visit the project’s website at NewMassExits.com.

