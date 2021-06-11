Massachusetts teacher on leave after intervening in student fight

BARNSTABLE, Mass. (AP) — A Massachusetts high school teacher caught on video grabbing and pulling a student to the floor while intervening in a fight has been placed on administrative leave pending an investigation.

The Cape Cod Times reports that Barnstable Public Schools Superintendent Meg Mayo-Brown said the teacher exhibited actions contrary to the values and expectations of the district.

The incident occurred Thursday morning.

The eight-second video was shot by another student and is circulating widely on social media.

The student who struck a filing cabinet was checked out by the school nurse.

The teacher’s name was not made public. A police report was filed.