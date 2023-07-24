BOSTON (WPRI) — The annual Massachusetts sales tax holiday weekend is almost here, so it’s time to start thinking about what you want to save some money on.

On Saturday, Aug. 12 and Sunday, Aug. 13, shoppers statewide won’t have to pay the usual 6.25% sales tax on many different items.

All purchases must be for personal use only, according to the Massachusetts Department of Revenue. Businesses and corporations will still be taxed.

Not everything will be tax-free, however. Here’s a list of purchases that don’t qualify:

Meals

Motor vehicles

Motorboats

Telecommunications services

Gas

Steam

Electricity

Tobacco products

Marijuana or marijuana products

Alcoholic beverages

Any single item that costs more than $2,500

Those who’d prefer to do their shopping from home are in luck. Any eligible purchases made online during the tax-free holiday will qualify, even if the items are delivered after the weekend is over.

Visit the state’s website for more information.