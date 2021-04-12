Massachusetts’ supply of J&J vaccine to plummet; Baker to hold briefing Monday afternoon

WORCESTER, Mass. (WPRI/AP) — Massachusetts, along with every other state, is getting a drastically lower shipment of the one-shot Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine this week because of a manufacturing error at a Maryland plant.

The state got almost 104,000 doses of the vaccine last week but is scheduled receive only 12,300 doses this week, according to data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Governor Charlie Baker, Lt. Governor Karyn Polito and Secretary of Health and Human Services Marlou Sudders are scheduled to tour a vaccination site in Worcester at noon Monday and provide an update on the state’s vaccination efforts.

Nearly 1.6 million people in Massachusetts have already been vaccinated, according to the latest Department of Public Health data.