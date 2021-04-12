CORONAVIRUS //    Track Cases    • Vaccine Info    • Testing Info    • Travel Restrictions    • School Updates    • 12 Responds    • Vital Hotlines   
  CORONAVIRUS //
•  Track Cases
•  Travel Restrictions
•  Testing Info
•  Vaccine Updates
•  School Updates
•  12 Responds
•  Vital Hotlines
•  Complete Coverage »

Massachusetts’ supply of J&J vaccine to plummet; Baker to hold briefing Monday afternoon

Massachusetts

by: , The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
12 RESPONDS //  What is your question? We're here for you »    • 12 Responds Coverage & Info    
  12 RESPONDS //
• What is your question? We're here for you »
• 12 Responds Coverage & Info »
12 on 12: Student Setbacks & Successes

WORCESTER, Mass. (WPRI/AP) — Massachusetts, along with every other state, is getting a drastically lower shipment of the one-shot Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine this week because of a manufacturing error at a Maryland plant.

The state got almost 104,000 doses of the vaccine last week but is scheduled receive only 12,300 doses this week, according to data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Governor Charlie Baker, Lt. Governor Karyn Polito and Secretary of Health and Human Services Marlou Sudders are scheduled to tour a vaccination site in Worcester at noon Monday and provide an update on the state’s vaccination efforts.

Nearly 1.6 million people in Massachusetts have already been vaccinated, according to the latest Department of Public Health data.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Dan Yorke State of Mind: Dan's Daily Update

DYSOM 4/2/21: Keith Oliveira and Pam McCue

More Dan Yorke State of Mind

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

LIVE CAMS on WPRI.com

More Live Cams