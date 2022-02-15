BOSTON (AP) — After being closed to the public since the start of the pandemic nearly two years ago, the Massachusetts Statehouse is finally reopening its doors next week.

Senate President Karen Spilka and House Speaker Ronald Mariano, both Democrats, said in a statement Monday that beginning Feb. 22, the public will again be able to enter the building.

Masks will be required, as well as proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative test from no more than one day before seeking entry.

The plan to welcome back the public comes as a COVID-19 surge driven by the highly contagious omicron variant begins to subside.