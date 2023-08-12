EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Massachusetts State Police K-9s are working security for two events happening this weekend in Nantucket and Martha’s Vineyard.

K-9 Kermit is on Nantucket to protect people attending the Boston Pops concert, which benefits the Nantucket Cottage Hospital. Police shared a photo of Kermit enjoying a quiet moment on the beach before starting his shift.

Meanwhile, K-9s Koala, Doyle, and Clifford were sent assist the United States Secret Service with Vice President Kamala Harris’ visit to Martha’s Vineyard.

Harris was expected to be on the Island this weekend as part of a fundraiser for the 2024 presidential election.