Massachusetts state auditor will not seek reelection

Massachusetts

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this Sept. 10, 2014, file photo, Massachusetts State Auditor Suzanne Bump listens to a speaker at the Democrat party’s unity breakfast in Boston. Bump announced Tuesday, May 25, 2021, that she will not seek reelection to a fourth term next year. (AP Photo/Josh Reynolds, File)

BOSTON (AP) — Massachusetts State Auditor Suzanne Bump says she will not seek reelection to a fourth term next year.

She said in her announcement posted Tuesday on the agency’s website that she does not plan to run for another office.

Bump first took office in 2011 and was the first woman to hold the position, one of the state’s six constitutional offices.

Before becoming auditor, she was a four-term state representative and former Gov. Deval Patrick’s secretary of labor and workforce development.

The job of the auditor is to ensure accountability, transparency and trust in state government.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

