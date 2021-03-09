CORONAVIRUS //    Track Cases    • Vaccine Info    • Testing Info    • Travel Restrictions    • School Updates    • 12 Responds    • Vital Hotlines   
Massachusetts sets elementary and middle school reopening dates

Massachusetts

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

(FILE)

BOSTON (AP) — All public elementary schools in Massachusetts will be required to open for full-time, in-person learning by April 5, while middle schools will be required to do so on April 28 under a state plan.

The state Department of Elementary and Secondary Education’s plan announced Tuesday did not set a reopening date for high schools, but the department said districts would be given two weeks’ notice.

The announcement comes days after state Education Commissioner Jeffrey Riley was given the authority to determine when hybrid and remote learning models will no longer count toward student learning hours.

Also Tuesday, newly confirmed coronavirus deaths in Massachusetts rose by 20.

