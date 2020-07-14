Massachusetts Senate passes police accountability bill

Massachusetts

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
mass state house_1541271491041.PNG.jpg

BOSTON (AP) — The Massachusetts Senate has passed a police reform bill to limit the “qualified immunity” that now shields officers from civil prosecution, puts checks on the use of chokeholds and tear gas, and requires law enforcement officers to be licensed.

Democratic Senate President Karen Spilka tweeted at 5 a.m. Tuesday that the final vote was 30-7.

The measure has come under criticism from police unions and their supporters who argue that officers should not have to worry about potential lawsuits while on patrol and a Republican lawmaker who felt it was being rushed.

It now moves to the House.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com
Live Cams on WPRI.com

The Border Report Tour

More Border Report Tour