Massachusetts Senate passes police accountability bill

BOSTON (AP) — The Massachusetts Senate has passed a police reform bill to limit the “qualified immunity” that now shields officers from civil prosecution, puts checks on the use of chokeholds and tear gas, and requires law enforcement officers to be licensed.

Democratic Senate President Karen Spilka tweeted at 5 a.m. Tuesday that the final vote was 30-7.

The measure has come under criticism from police unions and their supporters who argue that officers should not have to worry about potential lawsuits while on patrol and a Republican lawmaker who felt it was being rushed.

It now moves to the House.