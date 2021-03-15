Massachusetts Senate again OKs sweeping climate bill

BOSTON (AP) — The Massachusetts Senate on Monday again approved a sweeping climate change bill that has ping-ponged between lawmakers and Gov. Charlie Baker for the past several months.

The 39-1 vote follows a decision last month by the Republican governor to return the bill to lawmakers with proposed changes — a move that came after the House and Senate overwhelmingly approved the bill during the waning days of the prior formal session in January.

Both Baker and lawmakers say they support creating a net-zero greenhouse gas emission limit by 2050.

The House is expected to debate, and likely pass, the bill Thursday.