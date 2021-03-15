Massachusetts Senate again OKs sweeping climate bill

Massachusetts

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
Massachusetts State House

BOSTON (AP) — The Massachusetts Senate on Monday again approved a sweeping climate change bill that has ping-ponged between lawmakers and Gov. Charlie Baker for the past several months.

The 39-1 vote follows a decision last month by the Republican governor to return the bill to lawmakers with proposed changes — a move that came after the House and Senate overwhelmingly approved the bill during the waning days of the prior formal session in January.

Both Baker and lawmakers say they support creating a net-zero greenhouse gas emission limit by 2050.

The House is expected to debate, and likely pass, the bill Thursday.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Dan Yorke State of Mind: Dan's Daily Update

DYSOM 3/5/21: Latest on COVID-19 response in RI schools

More Dan Yorke State of Mind

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

LIVE CAMS on WPRI.com

More Live Cams