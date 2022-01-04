Massachusetts road deaths climb to highest level in years

Police say the victim, identified as Thomas Arrington of Alaska, had arrived in Massachusetts earlier on Friday morning for vacation. (Getty Images)

BOSTON (AP) — The number of people who died on Massachusetts roads last year climbed to 390, according to the Massachusetts Highway Safety division.

The number announced Monday is 63 more than last year and the most in a single year dating to 2009. The preliminary number was released in a tweet by the office.

The office said speed, a decrease in seatbelt use, and more motorcycle fatalities were to blame and urged people to slow down, buckle up and look twice.

The 2021 death toll was up from 327 in 2020.

The closest to last year’s 390 road deaths was the 364 in 2012.