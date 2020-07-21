Massachusetts restaurants can now send cocktails to go

BOSTON (AP/WPRI) — Restaurants in Massachusetts can now sell cocktails-to-go with their takeout food orders, a key measure that will allow many establishments to stay in business during the coronavirus pandemic.

Gov. Charlie Baker signed the legislation into law on Monday that allows mixed drinks, distilled spirits and mixers that are combined at a restaurant or bar to be sold in a sealed container.

The bill says the volume of the drink must be of the same proportion as if served on site, with a limit of two mixed drinks per entree and no more than 64 fluid-ounces in one transaction. Food must be purchased to buy a mixed drink and can not be sold after midnight.

Mixed drinks can not be sold to a person under 21 years old, including verifying the age of the person receiving the order if it is delivered. If being transported by a vehicle, drivers are reminded they can not ride with it in the passenger area.

The state earlier during the crisis allowed beer and wine sales with takeout orders.

Sen. Diana DiZoglio proposed allowing cocktail sales as well. She said liquor sales could generate thousands of dollars a month and assist with bills, including utilities and rent.