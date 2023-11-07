SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – State Treasurer Deborah Goldberg is warning Massachusetts residents of a scheme claiming they owe the state money.

According to the Treasurer’s office, impersonators are claiming to be from the Massachusetts Office of the State Treasurer, stating “You owe money to the Treasury to avoid an arrest for drug possession.”

Treasurer Goldberg said these calls are not real and do not come from her office. The Treasurer’s office does not call people to collect money. If you receive a call like this, you are asked to hang up and call the Treasurer’s office at 617-367-6900 to confirm legitimacy.

According to the Federal Trade Commission, arrest phone call schemes are one of the most common types of phone calls in an attempt to steal your money. While the person on the phone claims you will be arrested if you do not pay right away, real law enforcement agencies will never call and threaten you.