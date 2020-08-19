Massachusetts reports third human case of EEE

BOSTON (WPRI) — Massachusetts has had its third human case of Eastern Equine Encephalitis (EEE) this season, the Department of Public Health reported Wednesday.

Health officials said the man, who’s in his 90s, was exposed to the virus in Plymouth County.

As a result, the EEE risk level in Halifax was raised to critical. In addition, the risk levels East Bridgewater and Hanson were raised to high.

There are now four communities in the state that are considered critical risk, as well as nine at high risk and 19 at moderate risk.

There have been two other confirmed human cases of EEE this month, one in Plymouth County and the other in Hampden County.

The virus has been found in 64 mosquito samples in the state this year, according to health officials. The first mosquito sample with EEE was collected on July 1 in Orange.

The Health Department said 12 people were diagnosed with EEE statewide in 2019.

Last year’s mosquito season began quietly but quickly erupted in Southern New England, raising EEE risk levels significantly across both Rhode Island and Massachusetts. At least one person died from EEE in Rhode Island and six people died in Massachusetts.