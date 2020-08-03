Massachusetts reports first human case of EEE; risk level raised to critical in two towns

In this Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2016 photo, Aedes aegypti mosquitoes sit in a petri dish at the Fiocruz institute in Recife, Pernambuco state, Brazil. The mosquito is a vector for the proliferation of the Zika virus spreading throughout Latin America. New figures from Brazil’s Health Ministry show that the Zika virus outbreak has not caused […]

MIDDLEBORO, Mass. (WPRI) ─ Two Massachusetts communities are now at critical risk for eastern equine encephalitis (EEE) after a resident recently tested positive for the virus, the Massachusetts Department of Public Health announced Monday.

The health department said a male under the age of 18 was exposed to EEE in Plymouth County. The towns of Carver and Middleboro have been elevated to critical risk for the virus.

Robert Nunes, the town manager for Middleboro, posted on Facebook Monday afternoon that the person is a resident in town. He also said no outdoor activities will be permitted on town property from dusk to dawn.

The health department said the communities of Kingston, Plympton and Rochester are currently at high risk, while Bridgewater, Halifax, Lakeville, Plymouth, Wareham, Raynham and Taunton are now at moderate risk.

“EEE is rare, but it is a serious disease and public health concern, and we remind residents of the need to protect themselves from mosquito bites as EEE activity increases,” Public Health Commissioner Dr. Monica Bharel said.

The health department said that so far this year, 29 mosquito samples have tested positive for EEE. The first EEE- positive mosquito sample was reported in Orange, which remains at moderate risk, as well as the surrounding communities of Wendell, Athol and New Salem.

The health department said 12 people were diagnosed with EEE statewide in 2019.

Last year’s mosquito season began quietly but quickly erupted in Southern New England, raising EEE risk levels significantly across both Rhode Island and Massachusetts. At least one person died from EEE in Rhode Island and six people died in Massachusetts.