Live Now
Mass. Governor Baker, health officials provide an update as the state reports its first coronavirus death
Closings & Delays
There are currently 37 active closings. Click for more details.
Coronavirus Concerns Complete Coverage on WPRI.com

CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE // RI Hotline: (401) 222-8022 | RI Health Dept.| MA 211 | MA Health Dept. | RI Labor Dept. | Track Cases | CDC | Out of work? What You’re Eligible For | Community Focus | Grab-Go Lunch Locations | WATCH DAILY / CORONAVIRUS: Facts Not Fear 11:30 AM, 3 & 9 PM on WPRI.com

WATCH LIVE //MASSACHUSETTS GOV. CHARLIE BAKER GIVES AN UPDATE ON CORONAVIRUS RESPONSE

Massachusetts reports 1st COVID-19 death

Massachusetts

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A rendering of coronavirus via the CDC.

WATCH LIVE // MASSACHUSETTS GOV. CHARLIE BAKER GIVES AN UPDATE ON CORONAVIRUS RESPONSE

BOSTON (WPRI) ─ A Suffolk County man with pre-existing medical conditions died Thursday after contracting the novel coronavirus, becoming the first Massachusetts resident to die during the ongoing pandemic, according to the Massachusetts Department of Public Health (DPH).

The resident, a man in his 80s, had previously been hospitalized and had health conditions that made him more susceptible to the virus.

“I extend my heartfelt sympathies to the family and friends who lost their loved one,” Gov. Charlie Baker said. “We are living in uncertain and challenging times, and our administration is bringing every available resource to bear in the fight against this disease, and remind everyone in our Commonwealth to continue to work together, follow social distance protocols and look after each other to keep our communities safe.”

To date, the state laboratory has tested 3,132 residents for COVID-19, the health department said. Of those residents, 328 have tested positive for the virus.

Gov. Baker is expected to provide an update on the state’s response to the pandemic at 2 p.m. Be sure to watch it live on WPRI.com.

Coronavirus: Coverage and Resources

Latest Headlines | Charts: RI Tests, Quarantines, Jobless Claims | Community Focus | Tracking: Maps & Timeline | Event Cancellations | School Closings | Colleges & Universities | CDC Resources | RI Health Department | MA Health Department

RI Coronavirus Hotline: (401) 222-8022 | Work-Related Questions: (401) 462-2020 | Mental Health Assistance: (401) 414-5465

Coronavirus: Latest Headlines

Stay Informed | Coronavirus Updates

Coronavirus
News & Info

App
Updates

E-News & Alerts
Updates

CDC
Resources

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Rhode Show Local Community Corner

More The Rhode Show

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

Community Events & Happenings

More Community

The Border Report Tour

More Border Report Tour
Live Cams on WPRI.com