Massachusetts reports 150 more COVID-19 deaths; Boston cancels all events through Labor Day

BOSTON (WPRI) — The Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported an additional 150 COVID-19-related deaths on Friday, bringing the total to 4,702, along with 1,612 new cases.

The state now has 75,333 total confirmed cases, of which 15,560 are residents and staff members of long-term care facilities, according to the DPH. There are 2,837 COVID-19-related deaths among 333 facilities across the state.

Breakdown of cases and deaths by county (Mass.gov) »

Gov. Charlie Baker urged residents to be patient during his daily briefing Friday, adding that reopening the state’s economy “won’t be instantaneous.”

“We’re making progress here, but I want to remind everybody that this virus spreads quickly and it continues to impact thousands of people across the Commonwealth based on our testing data,” Baker said.

Baker said if the state were to hastily reopen, there could be a “huge spike in infections and more fatalities.” He said he fully expects Massachusetts to experience a series of outbreaks until a vaccine and treatments are made available.

He also acknowledged that Massachusetts is lagging behind the rest of New England.

“We’re not all in the same place,” he said.

Baker admitted that this summer will be a different kind of summer in the Bay State. He said while he hasn’t placed a statewide ban on large events, he said it would be difficult to imagine festivals and parades continuing as planned.

On Friday, Boston Mayor Marty Walsh canceled all large-scale events scheduled to take place in the city through Labor Day.

“This is a public health decision, and it’s the right decision,” Walsh said. “These are events that represent our community with pride and tradition.”

“I’m certainly going to miss them and our city will miss them,” he added.

The Boston Pops announced that it has canceled its live Fourth of July concert and fireworks extravaganza on the Esplanade.

Instead, the pops will hold a televised and live-streamed “Salute to Our Heroes” performance to honor those on the frontlines of the pandemic, as well as who died after contracting COVID-19.

RI Coronavirus Hotline: (401) 222-8022 | Work-Related Questions: (401) 462-2020 | Mental Health Assistance: (401) 414-5465

