Massachusetts Registry of Motor Vehicles resumes some service options

BOSTON (AP) — The Massachusetts Registry of Motor Vehicles has resumed offering some services that had been put on hold during the coronavirus pandemic.

Starting Monday, 21 locations statewide will offer appointments for in-person vehicle and driver services, walk-in visits, and business-to-business transactions, which includes bulk transactions for auto dealers and insurance agents, the agency said in a prior statement.

The agency still recommends scheduling an appointment, and customers without appointments may have to either wait until assistance can be offered or return to a center on another date.

Masks are still required at registry offices located within municipalities that currently have mask mandates in place.