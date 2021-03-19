Massachusetts pushes back tax filing deadline to May 17

Massachusetts

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

A copy of a IRS 1040 tax form is seen at an H&R Block office. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

BOSTON (AP) — Massachusetts is pushing back its tax filing deadline to match up with a decision by the federal government to move the federal deadline from April 15 to May 17 this year.

Massachusetts taxpayers do not need to file any forms or contact the Department of Revenue directly to qualify for the automatic state tax extension.

All Massachusetts taxpayers who received more than $8,000 in total gross income in calendar year 2020 must file a state personal income tax return electronically or send it postmarked by midnight May 17.

Taxpayers are encouraged to file their tax returns electronically.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Dan Yorke State of Mind: Dan's Daily Update

DYSOM 3/12/21: Magnus Thorsson

More Dan Yorke State of Mind

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

LIVE CAMS on WPRI.com

More Live Cams

Community Events & Happenings

More Community