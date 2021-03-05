Massachusetts postpones standardized tests for students

Massachusetts

by: The Associated Press

BOSTON (AP) — Massachusetts education officials have postponed this spring’s state standardized testing that would have clashed with plans to bring most students back to the classroom after nearly a year of remote and hybrid learning.

The Department of Elementary and Secondary Education announced Friday that instead of starting April 5, the Massachusetts Comprehensive Assessment System testing for grades 3, 4 and 5 are being moved to May 10 to June 11.

Testing dates for grades 6, 7 and 8 are yet to be determined.

The Massachusetts Teachers Association said MCAS testing should be canceled entirely this year.

