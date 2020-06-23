Massachusetts police sergeant stabbed in police station

SOUTHBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Authorities say a Massachusetts police sergeant was stabbed in the back in the lobby of the police station while interviewing man about some alleged threats.

The Worcester district attorney’s office said Tuesday that Southborough Sgt. James Deluca was taken to a Worcester hospital after he was injured just before 10 p.m. Monday and released early Tuesday.

Deluca was interviewing a man, identified as Stuart Angus, when he was injured.

Angus was ordered by a judge to undergo a mental health evaluation at his arraignment on a charge of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon charge. His attorney says he is mentally ill.