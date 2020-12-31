Massachusetts outlines plan for zero emissions by 2050

Massachusetts

by: The Associated Press

BOSTON (AP) — Massachusetts has released a plan to eliminate greenhouse gas emissions by 2050, which includes in part a requirement that all new cars sold in the state be electric by 2035 and converting 1 million homes from fossil fuel to electric heat.

The plan came in two reports issued Wednesday by the administration of Gov. Charlie Baker — the Massachusetts 2050 Decarbonization Roadmap Report and an interim 2030 Clean Energy and Climate Plan.

The reports detail policies and strategies to cost-effectively reduce emissions and combat climate change.

