Massachusetts’ online alcohol deliveries soared in pandemic

BOSTON (AP) — Massachusetts residents have increasingly been going online during the COVID-19 crisis to purchase nearly everything under the sun — including alcohol.

State alcohol regulators have seen a 300% uptick in direct-to-consumer alcohol deliveries throughout the pandemic, state Treasurer Deborah Goldberg said during a virtual hearing on the state budget Tuesday.

Under state law, a direct wine shipper may send up to 12 cases of wine per year to a Massachusetts resident.

Goldberg also said that state alcohol license inspectors visited more than 21,000 licensed alcohol businesses and found 98% in compliance with Baker’s pandemic-related executive orders.