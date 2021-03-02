Massachusetts’ online alcohol deliveries soared in pandemic

Massachusetts

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this Thursday, July 9, 2020 file photo, a bartender makes a cocktail in New Orleans. A report released Wednesday, July 15, 2020, finds if you decide to have an alcoholic drink, limiting yourself to one a day is best — whether you’re a man or woman. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

BOSTON (AP) — Massachusetts residents have increasingly been going online during the COVID-19 crisis to purchase nearly everything under the sun — including alcohol.

State alcohol regulators have seen a 300% uptick in direct-to-consumer alcohol deliveries throughout the pandemic, state Treasurer Deborah Goldberg said during a virtual hearing on the state budget Tuesday.

Under state law, a direct wine shipper may send up to 12 cases of wine per year to a Massachusetts resident.

Goldberg also said that state alcohol license inspectors visited more than 21,000 licensed alcohol businesses and found 98% in compliance with Baker’s pandemic-related executive orders.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

