Massachusetts officer stabbed in face, shoots and kills suspect

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (AP) — A Massachusetts police officer shot and killed a man who had stabbed him in the face.

Springfield police in a statement said two city officers responded to reports of a man with a knife who had threatened a victim at about 8:30 a.m. Sunday.

They say the man stabbed one of the officers in the face, then charged at the officers with a knife in his hand, refusing orders to drop his weapon.

The officer who was stabbed fired two shots, striking the suspect. He was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The officer suffered serious injuries not considered life-threatening.

The shooting remains under investigation. No names were released.