Massachusetts native prepares family & home for Hurricane Dorian

PALM CITY, Fla. (WPRI) — New Englanders who get tired of the harsh winters often flock to a more tropical climate, Jeremy Savard grew up in nearby Uxbridge, Mass. He now calls Palm City, Florida home.

Following church services Sunday morning, he and his wife Tori spent what little time they had left preparing for Hurricane Dorian.

As of Sunday afternoon, Hurricane Dorian has reached Category 5 strength, according to NOAA, with a sustained wind speed of 185mph near the eyewall of Dorian.

For the Savard’s their community is under a hurricane warning and a storm surge warning.

Eyewitness News reporter Torry Gaucher spoke with the Savard’s after completing their preparations.

“Yeah, it’s gorgeous today! You wouldn’t think anything was going on,” said Jeremy Savard.

The past few days have been tasking for Jeremy, his wife Tori, and their two daughters.

Hear from Uxbridge, Mass native Jeremy Savard and his family of Palm City, Florida on how they are preparing for #HurricaneDorian ⁦@wpri12⁩ pic.twitter.com/Yl0vF4jC3b — Torry Gaucher (@TorryGaucher) September 1, 2019

“Honestly the preparation has been going on since probably the middle part of last week,” he said.

His wife Tori says she has been paying close attention to the forecast trends.

“We all woke up to the new models this morning (Sunday), and we all hit the ground running,” said Tori Savard.

She told us, they didn’t want to fall into a false sense of security.

Past storms Jeremy & Tori Savard have sent their daughters to Jeremy’s parents in Bradenton and stayed to ride out the storm. This time it’s different.

Jeremy says this time the entire family will evacuate from Palm City, which sits dangerously close to the Atlantic Ocean.

Tori, a Florida native, agrees with the full family evacuation.

“We are heading out of town for the sole reason, I don’t want my children to have the impact of the traumatic noise that comes from going through a hurricane,” she said.

As of Sunday afternoon, all the items on their checklist have been completed. The hurricane shutters are up, sandbags have been precisely placed to keep floodwater out of the house, and if water does get in items have been picked off the floor, and tarps have been layed out.









Daughter Aubry says she is only taking items that she could never purchase again.

Aubry also wrote a bible verse on the garage door for those in the neighborhood to see. Reminding everyone to keep the faith.

“The rain came down, the streams rose, and the winds blew and beat against that house; yet it did not fall, because it had its foundation on the rock,” said Tori, Aubry’s mother.

Jeremy & Tori told us despite the impending danger those in their community are shining through the darkest storm clouds.