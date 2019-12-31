Live Now
Watch Eyewitness News This Morning

Massachusetts minimum wage set to increase on New Years Day

Massachusetts

by: , STEVE LeBLANC, Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
monimum wage increase ahead_400667

conceptual sign with words minimum wage increase ahead over blue sky

BOSTON (AP) — Lower paid workers in Massachusetts are looking forward to a hike in the state’s minimum wage, but not all businesses are cheering.

On New Years Day, the state’s minimum wage will increase from $12 an hour to $12.75. The rate will continue to rise each year until it reaches $15 in 2023. 

The National Federation of Independent Business said the higher minimum wage puts added economic pressure on local businesses and could force some to cut jobs. But advocates who pushed for the higher wage say lower paid workers are struggling. They say 420,000 Massachusetts workers will get a raise.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Impeachment Hearings

More Impeachment Proceedings

Don't Miss

Community Events & Happenings

More Community
Live Cams on WPRI.com