Massachusetts minimum wage increases to $13.50 per hour

Massachusetts

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

A $100 bill with the picture of Ben Franklin (Nexstar, file)

BOSTON (AP) — The new year has brought another minimum wage increase in Massachusetts. Starting Friday, the minimum wage is $13.50 per hour, up from $12.75 per hour.

Tipped employees’ minimum wage will raise from $4.95 to $5.55 per hour and they must make $13.50 per hour when their tips and wages are combined.

Employers must make up the difference if the tips don’t bring the worker to $13.50 per hour at the end of a shift.

Under a 2018 law, the state’s minimum wage will continue to bump up each year until it reaches $15 in 2023.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Dan Yorke State of Mind: Dan's Daily Update

DYSOM 12/30/2020: Dr. Alexandria Caple

More Dan Yorke State of Mind

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

LIVE CAMS on WPRI.com

More Live Cams

Community Events & Happenings

More Community