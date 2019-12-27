Closings & Delays
There is currently 1 active closing. Click for more details.

Massachusetts’ marijuana shops report $420M in sales in 2019

Massachusetts

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
marijuana_663264

Marijuana Leaf of Indoor Garden with Shallow Depth of Field

BOSTON, Mass. (AP) — Recreational marijuana shops in Massachusetts raked in more than $420 million in sales in the first full calendar year of legalization, according to new state data.

The data released this week by the state’s Cannabis Control Commission shows marijuana sales in December alone had topped $10.7 million even before Christmas.

The data will be updated to show the full 2019 calendar year sometime in January.

Massachusetts imposes roughly 17% to 20% in taxes on marijuana.

Massachusetts became the first East Coast state with regulated recreational marijuana stores when two opened on Nov. 20, 2018. 

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Don't Miss

Live Cams on WPRI.com