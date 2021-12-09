Massachusetts man sentenced for COVID-relief fraud, ID theft

BOSTON (AP) — A Massachusetts man who used stolen identities to fraudulently apply for pandemic-related unemployment benefits has been sentenced to more than three years in prison.
Federal prosecutors say 33-year-old Wagner Sozi, of Malden, was also ordered by a judge on Wednesday to pay about $110,000 in forfeiture and restitution.
Prosecutors say Sozi use the stolen information to open accounts, make purchases — including a $15,000 Rolex watch — rent cars, and apply for Pandemic Unemployment Assistance benefits.
He pleaded guilty in May to wire fraud, aggravated identity theft, and making a false claim.
An accomplice has also pleaded guilty and awaits sentencing.