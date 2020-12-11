Massachusetts man faces arraignment in parents’ deaths

MIDDLEBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — A Massachusetts man charged with killing his parents is heading to court.

Authorities say 21-year-old Ryan True faces arraignment on murder charges Friday in the deaths of Renee True and David True, who were found dead in their Middleborough home on Thursday morning.

The Plymouth District Attorney’s office says police went to the home at about 6:30 a.m. after getting a call from David True’s boss who said he had not shown up for work.

An officer forced entry into the home and found the bodies. Authorities did not disclose a motive.

Police later located Ryan True at a different location. It’s unclear if he has an attorney.