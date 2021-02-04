Massachusetts increasing capacity limits for businesses to 40%

BOSTON (WPRI) — The capacity limit for restaurants, gyms and other businesses in Massachusetts will increase to 40% on Monday, Gov. Charlie Baker announced Thursday.

Businesses have been limited to 25% since the end of December, when cases and hospitalizations were on the rise in the state.

The capacity limit remained in place when Baker lifted the stay-at-home order and ended the 9:30 p.m. curfew last week.

“Since the start of 2021, the Commonwealth has seen positive trends emerge,” Baker said Thursday. “We continue to see the same trends that we saw in the previous two weeks.”

The capacity limit will be lifted at 5 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 8, according to the governor.

“As we head farther into 2021 I look forward to putting what has been an incredibly difficult time somewhat in the review mirror,” he said.

The social gathering limit, which was also tightened at the end of December, will remain at 10 people indoors and 25 outdoors, Baker added.

Indoor performance venues and indoor recreational facilities will also stay closed, he said, until the trends further show improvement.

“We know that these restrictions have been and continue to be enormously difficult for large and small businesses, their employees and for individuals everywhere,” Baker said. “We are making progress in this battle against COVID and everyone’s hard work and preparation is now making it possible for us to continue to step back.”

The governor also said the scaling up of vaccine distribution was another reason he was able to take these steps. He toured the state’s second mass vaccination site at Fenway Park on Wednesday.

The governor also announced an additional $174 million in grants going to 4,043 small businesses and sectors that have been hit the hardest by the virus.

The grants range from $10,000 to $75,000 based on the size and the need of each business, according to Baker.

“They will help businesses hit hardest by COVID, like restaurants and retailers, indoor entertainment venues, and help them meet their obligations around payroll, benefits, rent, utilities and other expenses,” he said.

To date, Baker said the state has awarded more than $450 million to almost 10,000 businesses in Massachusetts throughout the pandemic. They are still processing applications for $200 million available in funding, he added.