Massachusetts House Speaker DeLeo announces resignation

BOSTON (AP) — Robert DeLeo, the speaker of the Massachusetts House of Representatives, has announced his resignation.

DeLeo in a letter read to members in the chamber on Monday called his time as a lawmaker an honor and a privilage.

The Winthrop Democrat’s resignation is effective at 6 p.m. Tuesday. DeLeo is expected to accept a job at Northeasterm University.

First elected in 1991, DeLeo has been speaker for 12 years, taking over after the January 2009 resignation of former Democratic Speaker Salvatore DiMasi, who would later be convicted of federal corruption charges.

Ron Mariano, a Quincy Democrat, is considered a likely successor to DeLeo.