Massachusetts House seeks to overturn Baker on abortion steps

Massachusetts

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

BOSTON (AP) — Massachusetts House lawmakers are planning to meet Wednesday to overturn Gov. Charlie Baker’s efforts to roll back some of their actions aimed at expanding access to abortion in the state.

The Legislature’s measure would let women obtain an abortion after 24 weeks of pregnancy in cases of “fatal fetal anomalies” and lower to 16 the age at which an abortion could be obtained without the permission of a parent.

Baker said he can’t support expanding the availability of what he called “late-term abortions” and letting minors age 16 and 17 to get an abortion without the consent of a parent.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Dan Yorke State of Mind: Dan's Daily Update

DYSOM 12/14/2020: Erika Sanzi, Education Blogger, "Good School Hunting"

More Dan Yorke State of Mind

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

LIVE CAMS on WPRI.com

More Live Cams

Community Events & Happenings

More Community