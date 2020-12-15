Massachusetts House seeks to overturn Baker on abortion steps

BOSTON (AP) — Massachusetts House lawmakers are planning to meet Wednesday to overturn Gov. Charlie Baker’s efforts to roll back some of their actions aimed at expanding access to abortion in the state.

The Legislature’s measure would let women obtain an abortion after 24 weeks of pregnancy in cases of “fatal fetal anomalies” and lower to 16 the age at which an abortion could be obtained without the permission of a parent.

Baker said he can’t support expanding the availability of what he called “late-term abortions” and letting minors age 16 and 17 to get an abortion without the consent of a parent.