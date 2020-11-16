Massachusetts House experiencing uptick in COVID-19 cases

BOSTON (AP) — The Massachusetts House is experiencing an uptick in the number of lawmakers and staffers testing positive for the disease caused by the coronavirus.

Three lawmakers and four employees have tested positive for COVID-19 in the past several days, according to a series of emails sent to members and staff by Democratic House Speaker Robert DeLeo over the weekend.

Two of the lawmakers and two employees were at the Statehouse last week when the House was debating its version of the state budget.

Any representative or staffer who came in close contact with those who tested positive has been personally notified.

Massachusetts Health Officials announced an additional 12 deaths due to COVID-19 Monday, along with 1,967 positive cases.

Full breakdown of today’s COVID-19 data (Mass.gov) »