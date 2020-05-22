Massachusetts holding series of virtual Memorial Day events

BOSTON (WPRI) — This Memorial Day weekend, the state of Massachusetts is continuing its tradition of honoring members of the military who have sacrificed for our country, though it’ll be done differently this year.

The series began with a virtual observance on Thursday at the Soldiers’ Home in Chelsea and will continue with a similar event at the Soldiers’ Home in Holyoke on Friday.

On Sunday, buildings, flags, parks and other prominent structures statewide will be lit up in gold to honor Gold Star Families, and the series will conclude on Monday with a live Memorial Day Ceremony that will air on participating TV stations and streamed on Mass.gov.

“We are deeply grateful to all service members past and present who bravely served our country, and as we mark Memorial Day, we pay special tribute to those who made the ultimate sacrifice in their service to protect us and ensure our freedom,” Gov. Charlie Baker said in a statement. “During this difficult time, it is important that we honor and remember them, and share our gratitude and deep respect for their courage.”

List of locations honoring Gold Star Families (Mass.gov) »

“This year, we will honor the lives of the brave men and women who died while serving the country in a different, but equally special way,” Lt. Governor Karyn Polito added. “These virtual remembrances ensure we pay tribute to the Commonwealth’s military community and our veterans, and we encourage all residents to participate as we honor their service and sacrifice.”

The observance in Holyoke can be viewed on the facility’s Facebook page at 5 p.m. Friday.

Monday’s ceremony will feature remarks from Baker and Polito along with other speakers and performers from across the state and a “Tribute to the Fallen” by the Massachusetts National Guard.