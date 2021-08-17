Massachusetts’ highest court vacates 2 murder convictions

Massachusetts

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
Massachusetts State House

BOSTON (AP) — The highest court in Massachusetts has vacated the murder convictions of two men found guilty of fatally shooting a bystander in 2007 because the trial judge improperly allowed prosecutors to dismiss at least one Black person from the pool of prospective jurors.

The Supreme Judicial Court’s decision Monday vacated the convictions of Antwan Carter and Daniel Pinckney, who were convicted of killing 18-year-old Cedric Steele in Boston in 2010 after two previous trials ended in hung juries.

The court said the trial judge should have forced the state to explain why it wanted to exclude a Black prospective juror.

Prosecutors are weighing their next move.

