BOSTON ( WPRI) — Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey held a news conference to discuss the state’s emergency shelter system as the migrant crisis continues.

Migrants have been flocking to Massachusetts, the only state with a right-to-shelter law.

In late August, Healey declared a state of emergency and activated the National Guard to help staff shelters, which are currently housing more than 20,000 people statewide. About a third of those are new arrivals, according to the state’s Executive Office of Housing and Livable Communities.

More than 80 cities and towns have hotels that were turned into emergency shelters, including some in Southeastern Massachusetts.

