Massachusetts governor unveils $45.6B state budget proposal

Massachusetts

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

BOSTON (AP) — Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker unveiled a $45.6 billion state budget Wednesday for the 2022 fiscal year beginning July 1.

It represents a slight decline in estimated spending compared to the current fiscal year as Beacon Hill works to get the budget process back on a more predictable path following a chaotic 2020.

Baker’s budget has several goals, including maintaining pre-COVID-19 eligibility and benefit levels in safety net programs.

It would also support pandemic response and recovery efforts and maximize the use of federal funds for housing, food insecurity and economic development.

The spending plan includes no tax increases for state residents.

