Massachusetts governor signs police accountability bill

BOSTON (AP) — Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker has signed a police accountability bill that creates a civilian-led commission with the power to certify officers, investigate claims of misconduct and revoke the certification of officers for certain violations.

The law signed Thursday also bans the use of chokeholds, bars officers from shooting into a fleeing vehicle unless doing so is necessary to prevent imminent harm and limits the use of so called no-knock warrants.

The legislation is in part a response to statewide demonstrations following the May killing of George Floyd by a Minneapolis police officer.