1  of  2
Live Now
Coverage and analysis of the impeachment trial CBS News coverage of the impeachment trial

Massachusetts governor releases $44.6B state budget proposal

Massachusetts

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker delivers his state of the state address on Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020, at the Statehouse in Boston. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

BOSTON (AP) — Gov. Charlie Baker has released a $44.6 billion state budget proposal for the 2021 fiscal year that begins July 1.

The plan unveiled Wednesday includes a proposed increase in a per-ride assessment charged to ride-hailing companies like Uber and Lyft.

The plan also includes a new oversight board of the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority, a modernization of tax collections, and a $310 million deposit into the state’s “rainy day fund.”

The ride-hailing proposal would increase the per-ride assessment from the current 20 cents to $1, with 70% going to the state and 30% going to cities and towns. 

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Impeachment Proceedings

More Impeachment Proceedings

Don't Miss

Community Events & Happenings

More Community
Live Cams on WPRI.com