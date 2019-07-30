Massachusetts governor: Officials may testify in crash probe

BOSTON (AP) — Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker said he expects administration officials to testify without limitations when lawmakers reconvene a hearing Tuesday into lapses at the state motor vehicle department exposed by a crash that killed seven motorcyclists last month.

A legislative committee opened, suspended and postponed the inquiry into the Registry of Motor Vehicles due to a lack of witnesses last week. The administration cited a desire not to interfere with an independent audit of the Registry of Motor Vehicles.

Gov. Baker said anyone asked to testify is clear to do so and answer all questions when the hearing resumes.

Connecticut officials twice alerted Massachusetts about an earlier drunken driving arrest against the truck driver involved in the June 21 crash in New Hampshire. Massachusetts investigators later determined the registry hadn’t been acting on out-of-state notifications about serious driving violations for years.

A review of the organization revealed the registry had been storing notifications of serious out-of-state driving violations since March 2018.