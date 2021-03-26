Massachusetts Gov. Baker signs sweeping climate change bill

Massachusetts

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

BOSTON (AP) — Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker signed a sweeping climate change bill into law Friday, ending months of negotiations as the legislation shuttled back and forth between the Democratic-controlled Legislature and the Republican governor.

Baker and lawmakers have both hailed a key goal of the new law — creating a net-zero greenhouse gas emission limit by 2050.

The law also requires the creation of an additional 2,400 megawatts of offshore wind, increasing the state’s total authorization to 5,600, and aims to strengthen protections for “environmental justice populations,” typically lower income communities facing greater health risks from pollution.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Dan Yorke State of Mind: Dan's Daily Update

DYSOM 3/19/21: Fr. Nicanor Austriaco

More Dan Yorke State of Mind

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

LIVE CAMS on WPRI.com

More Live Cams