Massachusetts Gov. Baker signs sweeping climate change bill

BOSTON (AP) — Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker signed a sweeping climate change bill into law Friday, ending months of negotiations as the legislation shuttled back and forth between the Democratic-controlled Legislature and the Republican governor.

Baker and lawmakers have both hailed a key goal of the new law — creating a net-zero greenhouse gas emission limit by 2050.

The law also requires the creation of an additional 2,400 megawatts of offshore wind, increasing the state’s total authorization to 5,600, and aims to strengthen protections for “environmental justice populations,” typically lower income communities facing greater health risks from pollution.