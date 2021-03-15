Massachusetts gas prices surge 28 cents higher in past month

Massachusetts

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

**FILE**A gasoline station attendant pumps gas in this July 13, 2006 file photo in Portland, Ore. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, file)

WESTWOOD, Mass. (AP) — The average cost of a gallon of gasoline in Massachusetts has jumped another 6 cents in the last week to $2.75, and has now surged 28 cents in the past month.

AAA Northeast said Monday that even though the state per-gallon average is now 38 cents higher than it was a year ago, it remains 11 cents lower than the current national average.

AAA says prices are expected to continue to increase, especially following the Energy Information Administration’s latest weekly reports showing a second week of major decline in gasoline stocks and an increase in U.S. demand.

