Massachusetts fisherman shares dramatic rescue from frigid waters after boat sinks

GLOUCESTER, Mass. (WPRI) — One of three fishermen who was rescued after their boat sank in the Gloucester Harbor earlier this week says he is thankful to be alive.

Joe Roderick says they were fishing Tuesday afternoon when they noticed their 55-foot vessel started tipping to one side and didn’t stop.

That’s when Roderick says the entire boat flipped over, and they were thrown into the freezing water.

They managed to hold on to a floating hose for roughly 45 minutes and were later rescued after a woman saw the fishermen in the water and called 911.

“The whole boat flipped over, and I got thrown in the water. I remember swimming away from the boat because I didn’t want to get pulled down in the suction,” Roderick recalled. “To be fine one minute, to three minutes later being in the water to saving your own life. It was traumatic.”

Roderick is still in the hospital recovering from hypothermia but doctors say he will be OK.

He also thanked the woman who called 911, saying he wouldn’t be alive without her.

“For whatever reason, God put her on this beach in the middle of the cold, for whatever reason, but she was the only one,” he said. “If it wasn’t for this woman, I probably wouldn’t be here.”