Massachusetts eyes field hospitals; COVID-19 prison outbreak grows

BOSTON (AP) — Gov. Charlie Baker is warning an increase in COVID-19 cases could force the state to again open field hospitals to care for a possible overflow of patients as hospital intensive care units fill up.

Baker faulted what he described as a leadership vacuum in the federal government at a time when cases are surging across the nation.

An outbreak of COVID-19 is growing in a Massachusetts prison.

GBH News reported at least 140 incarcerated people have tested positive for the coronavirus at the medium-security Massachusetts Correctional Institution in Norfolk as of Monday.

No deaths have been reported in the most recent outbreak.