Massachusetts expands COVID-19 vaccination requirements

BOSTON (AP) — All employees at Massachusetts rest homes, assisted living residences, and hospice programs, as well as workers who provide in-home direct care services, are required to be vaccinated against the coronavirus by Oct. 31.

The state Executive Office of Health and Human Services’ plan announced Wednesday expands on an announcement by Gov. Charlie Baker’s administration last month that workers at skilled nursing facilities are required to get vaccinated.

The agency said the order is intended to protect older residents against COVID-19. The plan is subject to state Public Health Council approval.